Universal Studios, Venice Beach to host 2028 Olympic Games with squash debut

A glass display showing the logo of LA 2028. — AFP/File

LOS ANGELES: An iconic Hollywood studio lot and the golden sands of Venice Beach are among an array of Los Angeles landmarks that will stage events for the 2028 Olympic Games, organisers said on Tuesday as the event will also see the debut of squash.

In an updated list of venues for the Games, LA28 confirmed venues for surfing, triathlon, baseball, cricket and squash amongst other sports.

Universal Studios will play host to squash's Olympic debut, with the sport taking place on Courthouse Square — the mock-up town square featured prominently in Oscar-winning movies such as "Back to the Future" and "To Kill a Mockingbird".

Venice Beach meanwhile will host the triathlon — relocating from its initial venue in Long Beach — and will also be the starting point for the men's and women's marathon, as well as the cycling road races.

LA28 organisers also confirmed that cricket — which is making its return to the Olympics for the first time in more than a century — will be held at a purpose-built venue at Pomona, just east of Los Angeles.

Earlier reports had suggested cricket could have been staged thousands of miles from Los Angeles in New York.

The venue for surfing was also confirmed, with the competition taking place at Trestles Beach in the coastal town of San Clemente, roughly 61 miles (98 kilometres) from Los Angeles.

Trestles is widely considered to be one of the best surfing locations in California, known for consistent waves and a classic point break.

Baseball will take place at Dodger Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which also hosted the sport at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

"We've promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we're proud to share the plan that will make it happen," LA28 chief executive Reynold Hoover said in a statement.

"The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world's top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures."

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said the venue plan announced Tuesday would "bring the Games to all corners of our city like never before".

"From the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy," Bass said.

Other event venues announced on Tuesday include horse racing´s Santa Anita Park, which will host the equestrian events and Anaheim´s Honda Center, which will host volleyball.