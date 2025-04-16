 
Geo News

'HIMYM' creators talk Barney's 'pathetic' antics early in show

'How I Met Your Mother' co-creator Craig Thomas and star Josh Radnor reflected on Barney's behaviour

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas and star Josh Radnor reflected on Barneys behaviour
'How I Met Your Mother' co-creator Craig Thomas and star Josh Radnor reflected on Barney's behaviour 

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas and star Josh Radnor are rewatching the hit sitcom and sharing their thoughts on Barney Stinson’s early days.

The duo looked back at the way Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney dragged Radnor’s Ted to the airport to try to pick up women and reflected on how “needy” the character was.

Thomas recalled that writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller wrote the episode as “a Barney cartoon.”

“They really they ran with that,” Thomas, 49, said on the latest episode of his and Josh’s How We Made Your Mother podcast. “They just ran with ‘make it a cartoon.’ ”

However, Thomas noted that the episode had a more “poignant” impact on him this time around.

“The emotion I liked behind it is just how pathetic it kind of is,” he said of Barney’s airport plan. “My favorite thing about Barney and rewatching it is just, he's such a broken man.”

“I find it, like, so, like, poignant and moving in a way to watch how needy Barney is in these early episodes. Like, more so than I remember,” Thomas explained.

“He just wants Ted to think his idea is cool and go along with it. That's it. He just wants Ted's approval,” he added.

Radnor, 50, echoed the statement, saying, “I had the experience watching it where I felt like, ‘I wish Ted was a little more game, and I wish Barney would be a little less excited.’ ”

Thomas explained that Lord and Miller’s idea was to make Ted “the voice of reason.”

Jennifer Lopez plotting perfect revenge on Ben Affleck AGAIN: Report
Jennifer Lopez plotting perfect revenge on Ben Affleck AGAIN: Report
Penn Badgley exposes ‘extremely unnatural' reality
Penn Badgley exposes ‘extremely unnatural' reality
Khoe Kardashian recalls devastating moment she caught Lamar Odom cheating
Khoe Kardashian recalls devastating moment she caught Lamar Odom cheating
Gwyneth Paltrow gives rare insight about emotional impact of empty nesting
Gwyneth Paltrow gives rare insight about emotional impact of empty nesting
Meghan Markle mocked by 'Godfather of Hospitality' video
Meghan Markle mocked by 'Godfather of Hospitality'
Princess performs daring feats as she prepares for future role as Queen video
Princess performs daring feats as she prepares for future role as Queen
Elizabeth Gillies supports Daniella Monet's ‘Victorious' reboot
Elizabeth Gillies supports Daniella Monet's ‘Victorious' reboot
Martin Lawrence reveals plans for career as he hits 60
Martin Lawrence reveals plans for career as he hits 60