'Boston Marathon': Pakistani runners set to make history

This undated photo shows runners participate in marathon race. — provided by athletes/File

Karachi: As tens of thousands of runners gather for the 129th Boston Marathon on 21st April, a group of 18 Pakistani runners, both from the homeland and the diaspora, are set to make history.

Among them, two Karachi-based runners, Danish Elahi and Faisal Shafi, will attempt a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in Pakistan’s traditional Shalwar Qameez, aiming to finish under four hours on one of the world’s most challenging courses.

While Danish and Faisal are eying a world record, five others (and six including Danish Elahi), will be completing their six-star finisher journey at Boston joining an elite group of athletes who have finished all six Abbott World Marathon Majors (Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin, London, and Tokyo).

Two Pakistani runners pose for a photo. — provided by athletes/File

Adnan Gandhi, Hira Diwan, Yusra Bokhari, Nizar Nayani and Jamal Khan are among the runners who will complete their 6th world major marathon on Monday.

The Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annual marathon, will see over 50,000 participants this year, with an estimated one million spectators lining the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boylston Street. Known for its gruelling hills, particularly the infamous Heartbreak Hill near Mile 20, the race tests even the most seasoned runners.

This undated photo shows two runners posing for a photo. — provided by athletes/File

For Pakistan’s contingent, this marathon is not just about personal achievement but also about showcasing national pride and resilience.

A world record attempt in national attire

Danish Elahi and Faisal Shafi’s attempt to set a world record for the fastest marathon in Shalwar Qameez has already captured attention. The idea, as Elahi explains, was born out of a desire to represent Pakistan on an international stage.

“Faisal wanted me to do this final, six-star marathon to represent more than just the six-star but also to be an achievement for the record books as a Pakistani, for Pakistan,” Elahi told Geo News in an interview. “We will be representing Pakistan in Boston amongst 50,000 odd runners with over one million people watching, running not only in our national dress but in our national colours (green & white). I want that to be something people there and everywhere in the world remember Pakistan with.”

Three runners pose for a group photo. — provided by athletes/File

Shafi, who conceived the idea, emphasised the cultural significance. “The idea was to represent Pakistan and present an image of our culture on the global platform,” he said. “It’s not only about the world record, it’s about presenting a softer image of Pakistan and our culture, along with Pakistan’s name in the world record books.”

The current unofficial benchmark was set by Canada-based Prakash Banisetty in 2018, who attempted the feat but missed the sub-four-hour mark. Elahi and Shafi, however, are confident in their preparation, though they admit training in traditional attire presented unique challenges.

“We have not really tested long runs in Shalwar Qameez during training,” Shafi admitted, citing logistical hurdles in finalising Guinness documentation. Elahi, meanwhile, remained optimistic: “Hopefully, it won’t be a challenge, and we’ll get across the line.”

Six stars and a dream: Pakistani runners complete their marathon majors journey

For Danish Elahi, Adnan Gandhi, Hira Diwan, Yusra Bokhari, Nizar Nayani, and Jamal Khan, Boston marks the culmination of years of dedication. Completing all six World Marathon Majors is a rare feat - only around 17,000 runners globally hold the Six Star Finisher title.

Adnan Gandhi, a Karachi-based runner, has been instrumental in fostering Pakistan’s marathon culture. His journey to Boston was particularly gruelling, coinciding with Ramadan.

“I was secretly upset about getting into Boston this year because it meant my toughest six weeks would also require training during Ramadan,” he confessed. Yet, the running community rallied behind him. “My running friends trained with me nearly every single night. I ran nearly 400 kilometres in March, and nearly all of it with SVRC members,” he added.

Gandhi described the London Marathon 2022 as his standout race. “The entire marathon experience - from the expo to organisation to race support - was simply outstanding.” And, post-Boston, he aims to grow Pakistan’s marathon scene further. “In a country the size of Pakistan, we should have 3 to 5 marathons a year,” Adnan said.

For Hira Diwan, one of only four Pakistani-origin women running Boston this year, the race is the culmination of a 14-year journey.

“This will be a very emotional finish for me,” she said. “The discipline to train for race after race with work, life, and now being a single mom—all add up,” Hira told Geo in an interview.

And, according to Hira, she wants to enjoy the atmosphere during her run at the Boston Marathon instead of worrying about any time.

“I’m excited to run a race where I’m not focusing on a time but get to take in all the atmosphere. Boston has a finish line saying Right on Hereford, Left on Boylston. I am most looking forward to being able to make that right turn and then left before seeing the Boston finish line,” she said.

She said that training for the Boston Marathon was tough, especially during Ramadan. “Lots of hills! And some very lonely early morning runs,” she recalled. Yet, her focus remains on inspiring more Pakistani women to take up running.

“I hope it inspires more women to get out there and start running,” she said. “It is difficult in our culture sometimes to explain why you run these long distances, and that difficulty is even greater as a female runner,” she explained.

Despite the challenges, she sees progress, “With run clubs like SVRC, there is now an environment where women can feel safer and more supported,” Hira added.

Danish Elahi, who is also attempting a world record with Faisal Shafi, will also complete his 6th major marathon on Monday to earn the badge of 6-star-finisher.

“It means the world to me, it’s not just an achievement for me personally but it’s a tribute to my family especially my parents, wife & kids' support through this journey. Its representation for Pakistan on a global platform and to our local running community to inspire the younger generation to pursue this or similar goals in the future,” Danish told this correspondent ahead of his flight to Boston.

Of the 18 Pakistani runners at Boston, nine are based in the U.S., with others hailing from the U.K., UAE, and Pakistan itself. Their participation underscores the global spread of Pakistan’s running community.

Dr. Salman Khan, a five-time Boston finisher, and Aamer Butt, a four-time participant, are among the most experienced. Meanwhile, Sadiq Shah, Ayaz Abdulla, Abdul Rehman and Amin Mukaty are among the runners travelling directly from Pakistan highlighting the sport’s growing appeal back home.

For these athletes, Boston is more than just a race, it’s a chance to reshape perceptions of Pakistan.

“It gives me goosebumps,” Elahi said. “It’s every athlete’s dream to represent his country on the global stage, wear the flag on his chest, and fly it high once you finish. It’s about showing the world Pakistan’s soft image and taking their minds away from the negativities.”

As the runners take on Heartbreak Hill and the final stretch onto Boylston Street, their strides will carry not just a personal ambition but a collective hope for more Pakistanis to embrace marathon running and for the world to see their nation in a new light.

List of Pakistani, including Pakistan- based and diaspora, runners

1. Dr. Salman Khan

2. Aamer Butt

3. Jamal Khan

4. Nizar Nayani

5. Hira Diwan

6. Salman Ilyas

7. Yusra Bokhari

8. Sara Lodhi

9. Sadiq Shah

10. Adnan Gandhi

11. Ayaz Abdulla

12. Danish Elahi

13. Amin Mukaty

14. Abdul Rehman

15. Faisal Shafi

16. Omer Malik

17. Qamar Zia

18. Dr. Ravia Bokhari