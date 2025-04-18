Jennifer Garner takes meaningful initiative on her 53rd birthday

Jennifer Garner is taking a heartwarming initiative on her big day!

The actress, who turned 53 on April 17, launched a charity run to raise funds for malnourished children worldwide.

On Thursday, Garner took to her Instagram handle to share the noble initiative with her 17 million followers.

“Happy birthday to me! As I enter a new year, I feel compelled to do something, to put my feet on the ground for kids,” the 13 Going on 30 star penned alongside a video of her running.

The ex-wife of Ben Affleck continued, “I have been feeling helpless about the world hunger crisis— millions of children are suffering from acute malnutrition and 16,000 children are at immediate risk of dying from preventable causes.”

Garner added that she will run one mile daily for 67 days to support an organization, Save The Children.

“I have and, God willing, will continue to donate to Save the Children. This moment in time feels like a larger call to action is needed. So I am running (not my best or favorite activity, I’m a one mile a day, no matter what, for the next 67 days,” wrote the actress.

Before concluding the post, Garner also invited her followers to donate to save children worldwide.

"Run, walk, bike, wheel, skateboard, crawl for kids. Join me for one mile or for 67—any time between now and June 22nd," she added.