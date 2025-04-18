Queen Camilla, King Charles' body language takes over Maundy service as expert speaks out

King Charles, Camilla departing the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on April 17, 2025, in Durham, Britain. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Camilla’s body language shift has just become a hot topic with expert Darren Stanton.

On behalf of Betfair Slots he got honest about the stark contrast in the Queen and King Charles’ cues while they attended the Royal Maundy service this Thursday, at Durham Cathedral.

For those unversed , the Maundy service is a ceremony held on the Thursday before Easter, and is a day where the monarch distributes specially minted coins to the public.

According to Mr Stanton, while the King appeared “solemn” during the entire thing, his Queen appeared in stark contrast, and looked like she was “feeling good about herself.”

Even during his Easter message about the “three virtues that the world still needs” he looked “in good spirits and feeling confident, as we saw him smiling and holding his head up high with his shoulders back, but there was an element of sadness and reflection.”

According to Mr Stanton, “We can see this through his facial expressions and his eye contact.”

And “When he was outside the church, we see him looking upwards, and this can show that he is reflecting and thinking about the late Queen. It’s a sadness microexpression, as his eyebrows are pointing down, which tells us he is internalising feelings of sadness here.”

Whereas, in comparison to her husband, “Camilla was feeling good about herself and holding herself in a strong manner. She was displaying genuine smiles and engaging in eye contact as well as plenty of conversation with Charles.”

And in regards to what that means, the expert explained, “from these gestures, we can tell she’s in high spirits and wants to assert her presence to the public.”

“It comes across as authentic, and she is naturally taking it all in her stride,” he also said before signing off.