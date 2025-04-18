 
Geo News

Katy Perry 'regrets' space flight, but netizens 'won't forget elitist stunt that easily'

Katy Perry came under fire for the Blue Origin space flight, but fans says she's 'derailed her career'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Katy Perry came under fire for the Blue Origin space flight, but fans says shes derailed her career
Katy Perry came under fire for the Blue Origin space flight, but fans says she's 'derailed her career'

Katy Perry is no longer gushing over her Blue Origin space ride that got immense backlash from people all over the globe, as well as prominent celebrities.

An insider claimed that the singer, who has continued to anger fans with “tone deaf” posts even after the space flight, now regrets having made such a “public spectacle” out of it.

The all-women's mission also included Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễ, and Kerianne Flynn.

“Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it,” a mole told Daily Mail.

Katy Perry regrets space flight, but netizens wont forget elitist stunt that easily




Since the flight, the singer has made two posts: the first one teased her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour, and the other announced her new Katy Perry doll.

But comments on both posts showed clearly that people aren’t over her “elitist stunt.”

Katy Perry regrets space flight, but netizens wont forget elitist stunt that easily

Perry shared a video of the flight on Instagram. In the video, the women could be seen excitedly jumping and enjoying the absence of gravity, looking out the windows at the earth and the moon, and floating upside down. Perry even held up a daisy to the camera, in a tribute to her daughter, who’s named Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry regrets space flight, but netizens wont forget elitist stunt that easily

When they returned, Perry was photographed kissing the ground, and even talked about how the mission was “ about making space for future women,” and “for the benefit of Earth."

But fans took to the comments to bash the mission as an “elitist” move and called out the mission for using fossil fuels, emitting carbon dioxide, and wasting millions of dollars. Celebrities Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn also dissed the mission in their interviews and Instagram posts. 

Katie Price reveals new and glowy look post latest cosmetic surgery
Katie Price reveals new and glowy look post latest cosmetic surgery
Prince Harry, Meghan's charity cuts funding for women refugees in US
Prince Harry, Meghan's charity cuts funding for women refugees in US
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives new blow as judge denies key request
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives new blow as judge denies key request
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's big plans for baby no. 1 come to light
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's big plans for baby no. 1 come to light
Maren Morris drops bombshell about her new song 'Bed No Breakfast'
Maren Morris drops bombshell about her new song 'Bed No Breakfast'
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone stun with new song
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone stun with new song
Queen Camilla, King Charles' body language takes over Maundy service as expert speaks out
Queen Camilla, King Charles' body language takes over Maundy service as expert speaks out
Hailey Bieber reaction revealed after Justin Bieber's video goes viral
Hailey Bieber reaction revealed after Justin Bieber's video goes viral