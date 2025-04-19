Zoe Kravitz set to take on new directorial role

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly expected to direct How to Save a Marriage.

The 36-year-old actress, who has made her directorial debut with the project Blink Twice, is now being considered to helm this upcoming project which is currently under very early stages of development at Sony Pictures.

As per Deadline, Zoe may just see a The Batman reunion due to the movie, because it is being produced by her co-star, Robert Pattinson.

The plot details for How To Save A Marriage have been kept under wraps but the film has been penned by Ross Evans.

Additionally, Zoe and Robert are also set to reunite on screen for The Batman: Part II, though the Twilight star did express his concerns over being old to play the DC super hero.

In a conversation with Hero magazine, when asked if he would play Batman again anytime soon, he responded, "I f***ing hope so. I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

"I’m 38, I’m old. I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit,” Robert Pattinson concluded.