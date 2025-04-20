 
Keanu Reeves to play villain in next gig?

The upcoming mockumentary-style film will revolve around a rivalry between Weezer and Keanu Reeves’ own band Dogstar

April 20, 2025

Keanu Reeves will be playing the antagonist in the upcoming Weezer film.

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider has spilled that the mockumentary-style movie will revolve around a rivalry between Weezer and Reeves’ own band Dogstar.

Besides the Canadian actor-musician, 60, the film will also star Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, and Ben Schwartz, as well as the members of the band themselves.

The film will be helmed by directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, known for films in the Paranormal Activity franchise.

The film is said to be a cross between Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim versus The World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, NME reported.

Weezer’s first ever show was as the opening band for Dogstar at Raji’s in Los Angeles in 1992 and the film will likely draw on the real-life history between the two ‘90s alt-rock groups.

It is pertinent to mention that the two bands returned to the city’s Lodge Room in March last year to play together.

