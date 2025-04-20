Paris Hilton gives honest verdict on Meghan Markle's brand As Ever

Meghan Markle has received lifestyle influencer Paris Hilton’s seal of approval for her As Ever products.

Hilton shared her take on Meghan’s move to start a business as “incredible,” while noting that she feels proud that she led the way for entertainers to become business owners.

According to The Mirror, the mogul was asked, "Can you just reflect on what it feels like to be a pioneer, inspiring people like Meghan to branch out beyond just their acting and their reality world?"

She replied: "I appreciate that. I love that I can inspire so many women and really for people to go after their dreams and you don't only have to be one thing, it can be so many things."

"And I always loved it being ahead of my time and being into business and branding and really creating a personal brand. So I love just seeing so many amazing women out there creating their brands, doing their thing and going for their dreams. It's really incredible," she gushed.

Meghan launched her brand As Ever last month, right after her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, premiered. The brand took off, with products getting sold out soon after being launched.