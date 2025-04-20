 
Geo News

Paris Hilton gives honest verdict on Meghan Markle's brand As Ever

Meghan markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in March, ad Paris Hilton has given her opinion on it

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Paris Hilton gives honest verdict on Meghan Markle's brand As Ever

Meghan Markle has received lifestyle influencer Paris Hilton’s seal of approval for her As Ever products.

Hilton shared her take on Meghan’s move to start a business as “incredible,” while noting that she feels proud that she led the way for entertainers to become business owners.

According to The Mirror, the mogul was asked, "Can you just reflect on what it feels like to be a pioneer, inspiring people like Meghan to branch out beyond just their acting and their reality world?"

She replied: "I appreciate that. I love that I can inspire so many women and really for people to go after their dreams and you don't only have to be one thing, it can be so many things."

"And I always loved it being ahead of my time and being into business and branding and really creating a personal brand. So I love just seeing so many amazing women out there creating their brands, doing their thing and going for their dreams. It's really incredible," she gushed.

Meghan launched her brand As Ever last month, right after her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, premiered. The brand took off, with products getting sold out soon after being launched. 

Angelina Jolie left 'hurt' by son's move as she struggles with empty nester stage
Angelina Jolie left 'hurt' by son's move as she struggles with empty nester stage
Justin Bieber's ex hospitalized after shocking claims
Justin Bieber's ex hospitalized after shocking claims
Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg reveals if she's dating Andrew Garfield
Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg reveals if she's dating Andrew Garfield
Corgis honour the late Queen Elizabeth II video
Corgis honour the late Queen Elizabeth II
Bowen Yang drops bombshell about his future on 'SNL'
Bowen Yang drops bombshell about his future on 'SNL'
Real reason behind Prince William, Kate Middleton Easter absence
Real reason behind Prince William, Kate Middleton Easter absence
'Emily in Paris' season 5 loses one of the biggest stars
'Emily in Paris' season 5 loses one of the biggest stars
Prince William, Kate Middleton feuding with King Charles? video
Prince William, Kate Middleton feuding with King Charles?