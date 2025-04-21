Netflix boss spills secret of how 'Squid Game' became mega-hit

Squid Game is the most hit show on Netflix, earning the streamer many subscribers and revenues.



Sharing how they delivered the mega-hit, Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s VP of content for Asia, says it was the local-first strategy.

“When I commissioned ‘Squid Game,’ we were never trying to find a global show,” the top executive in a recent event adds.

“We always look for stories that are going to have an impact in the local market, that is going to really touch our local audience.”

Kim further explains, “We’re not trying to copy the success of ‘Squid Game.' We always look for titles that are going to work really well in the local market and entertain our audiences in the local market.”

She also doubled down on authenticity, which boosts the local content and helps it to transcend borders.

“When it’s a locally authentic story that is able to create the emotion that can really work well universally, I think that’s when you really see a show travels far more,” Kim concludes.