Regained peak fitness through strict dietary discipline: Hasan Ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali interacts with Geo News correspondent on April 21, 2025. — reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has credited a strict dietary discipline and fitness routine for his resurgence in form, saying cutting sugar and fried foods has transformed his energy levels and performance.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the Karachi Kings vice-captain opened up about the lifestyle changes that helped him regain peak fitness ahead of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Hasan, 30, revealed he reduced sugar intake by 70% to 80% and minimised oily foods over the past six months.

"In Pakistan, everyone eats fried parathas, and our food has too much oil and sugar," he said. “But international athletes focus on organic and fresh foods. I made those adjustments, and the difference is massive, I feel more energetic on the field, and I don’t feel lethargic anymore in my daily routine, I feel fresh."

Hassan was once known for his foodies’ group with several teammates, "Roti Gang", when asked if dietary discipline means they’ve disbanded the Roti Gang, Hassan said that won’t happen ever.

"No, the Roti Gang isn’t finished—it’s eternal!" he quipped. However, he stressed moderation, saying disciplined eating has been key to his improved performance.

Hasan attributed his technical improvements to rigorous sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the guidance of Pakistan’s coaching staff.

“I identified flaws in my bowling, worked on my basics, and modified or remodified a few things," he explained. "Simultaneously, I focused on my diet and injury management, which collectively made a big impact."

His efforts paid off with strong performances in the National T20 Cup and PSL, re-establishing him as a leading fast bowler.

The right-arm pacer, who debuted in PSL as an emerging player with Peshawar Zalmi, called the league a "game-changer" for Pakistani cricket.

"PSL is a massive brand that has groomed so many players," he said. "Domestic cricket built my foundation, and PSL polished me. Playing alongside and against top international stars from the beginning made my transition to international cricket smoother."

He emphasised the importance of domestic cricket for players out of favour, recalling how he fought his way back into the national team through strong first-class performances.

"When you’re dropped, domestic cricket is your only path back," he said. "I’ve been through that phase, and it’s where you prove yourself again."

As Karachi Kings’ vice-captain, Hasan said he is learning from captain David Warner but is open to leading the side in the future.

"If I’m ever considered for captaincy, I’ll embrace it with both hands," he said. "Right now, I’m gaining valuable experience under Warner’s leadership."

Fans have also noticed a more composed Hasan Ali, who was usually very jolly on and off the field, this season- a shift he attributes to added responsibilities as a senior player and father of two daughters.

"With time, you evolve," he said. "I still enjoy fun moments, but as a senior player and vice-captain, I understand the need for professionalism. Fatherhood has also made me more responsible."

Despite personal milestones, Hasan said team success remains his priority in PSL 10.

"Every player has individual goals, I also want to be the best bowler, but the team’s performance matters most," he said.

With Pakistan’s next international assignments looming, Hasan aims to carry his PSL form into national duties.

"I’m 30, far from finished," he asserted. "I want to contribute more to Pakistan, but I know selection depends on performance. My job is to keep delivering."