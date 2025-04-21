Pedro Pascal compares his 'The Last of Us' fate to 'Game of Thrones' shocker

Pedro Pascal is addressing the shocking twist in 'The Last of Us' season 2

This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2.

Pedro Pascal is comparing his fate in The Last of Us to that of his character Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

Those who’ve seen GOT will know that Oberyn dies after a thrilling fight with The Mountain in which he nearly kills the beastly man. Pedro’s characters in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Equalizer 2, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle also died.

Now, his character Joel has also been killed in a shocking twist in The Last Of Us season 2 episode 2.

"I get killed a lot," Pascal quipped to Entertainment Weekly. "I like to die."





However, Pedro thinks his The Last of Us death is as painful and shocking for fans as Oberyn’s death in Game of Thrones.

"I think this is the best one," he said.

"No, it's in competition, I think, with Game of Thrones. It has to be. I love the golf club. I'm going to start golf," he remarked, referencing to the weapon used to kill Joel in The Last of Us.

"You going to bridge the gap in this relationship and make it right?" Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Abby, responded jokingly.