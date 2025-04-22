Pakistani duo makes history at Boston Marathon, sets Guinness World Record

Pakistan runners — Faisal Shafi (left) and Danish Elahi — celebrating their win after taking part in the world's oldest Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Two Pakistani runners, Faisal Shafi and Danish Elahi, made history at the world’s oldest Boston Marathon by setting a unique world record: completing the race in the fastest time while wearing traditional shalwar kameez.

The athletes, both from Karachi, finished the marathon in three hours and 26 minutes, marking the first time any runner has completed the 26.2-mile race in under four hours while wearing the loose-fitting national attire of Pakistan.

Starting and finishing the race together, Shafi and Elahi said their achievement was a tribute to their country.

“This record is dedicated to all of Pakistan,” Elahi told Geo News in an exclusive interview. “Setting a record in a historic race like Boston is truly memorable.”

Shafi added, “We did this to highlight Pakistan’s positive image, and we will celebrate this victory back home.”

The Boston Marathon, first held in 1897, is one of the most prestigious long-distance running events globally. The Pakistani duo’s distinctive attire and synchronised finish drew attention, showcasing cultural pride alongside athletic endurance.

No official category exists for traditional clothing in the world's major marathons however the Guinness World Record recognises this as a world record.

The duo's feat has been widely recognised as unprecedented. Fellow runners applauded their performance, which blended sportsmanship with national identity.

Upon their return to Pakistan, the runners plan to hold celebrations to share their milestone with supporters.