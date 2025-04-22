Amin Mukaty, Sara Lodhi make Pakistan proud at 129th Boston Marathon

Pakistani runners — Sara Lodhi (left) and Amin Mukaty — celebrating after they won as the fastest male and female finishers at the Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's running community made a strong showing at the 129th Boston Marathon on Monday, with Amin Mukaty and Sara Lodhi emerging as the fastest male and female finishers from Pakistan in the prestigious race.

Mukaty, a 23-year-old Karachi-based runner who time qualified for the Boston Marathon, clocked an impressive 2:48:47 on the challenging Boston course, known for its punishing Heartbreak Hill segment. "Heartbreak Hill couldn't break my heart," posted Mukaty on his Instagram account.

Faisal Shafi. — Reporter

"The Boston Marathon tested my limits but I rose to the challenge. Proud to represent Pakistan on world stage," he added.

Close behind Amin was another Karachiite Abdul Rehman, who crossed the finish line in 2:51:13. "It was challenging with lots of hills but I enjoyed it," Rehman told Geo News. "I think it was my best run, better than how I ran in Berlin."

Dr Salman. — Reporter

The Karachi-based duo was followed by Nizar Nayani, Omer Malik and Sadiq Shah - who ran his 2nd Boston Marathon.

The women's contingent was led by 39-year-old Sara Lodhi, who finished in 3:24:46 in what marked her ninth career marathon and fifth World Marathon Major. The UAE-based mother of three gave an emotional account of her journey. "As a mother of three girls, it's really important to me to model that women can achieve anything they set their mind to," Lodhi said. "They see the discipline - waking up at 3am to train before they're ready for school."

Amin Mukaty (left) and Abdul Rehman. — Reporter

Lodhi added that this is the first generation of Pakistani women running marathons and she's grateful to be part of this movement, "Qualifying and performing well here has been a humbling journey, Alhamdulillah."

Meanwhile, six Pakistani runners reached the pinnacle of marathon achievement by becoming Six-Star Finishers, having completed all Abbott World Marathon Majors. Those who earned six-star finishers' medals at Boston include Danish Elahi, Adnan Gandhi, Hira Diwan, Yusra Bokhari, Jamal Khan, and Nizar Nayani.

Hira Diwan and Adnan Gandhi. — Reporter

Elahi, who earned his sixth star in Boston, reflected on the broader meaning of his accomplishment. "It means the world to me, it's not just an achievement for me personally but it's a tribute to my family especially my parents, wife & kids' support through this journey," Elahi said.

Danish Elahi. — Reporter

"Its representation for Pakistan on a global platform and to our local running community to inspire the younger generation."

USA-based Dr Salman Khan (3:24:45), already a six-star finisher, completed the Boston Marathon for the 5th time.

“Seeing all the Pakistani runners in the Boston Marathon is a dream come true for me. With each and every year more and more Pakistanis are representing their country at international venues. This is just wonderful," said Dr Salman, who is also playing an important role in bringing all Pakistani-origin runners from around the world under one platform.

The Pakistani contingent showed remarkable depth with thirteen runners achieving sub-four-hour finishes:

1. Amin Mukaty - 2:48:47

2. Abdul Rehman - 2:51:13

3. Nizar Nayani - 3:01:46

4. Omer Malik - 3:05:40

5. Sadiq Shah - 3:12:17

6. Ayaz Abdulla - 3:15:06

7. Salman Ilyas - 3:19:14

8. Dr. Salman Khan - 3:24:45

9. Sara Lodhi - 3:24:46

10. Danish Elahi - 3:26:53

11. Faisal Shafi - 3:26:55

12. Aamer Butt - 3:39:56

13. Jamal Khan - 3:57:56

Other finishers included Hira Diwan, Adnan Gandhi, Qamar Zia, Yusra Bokhari, and Dr. Ravia Bokhari.

The Boston Marathon, first run in 1897, remains one of the world's most prestigious marathons, with this year's event featuring around 30,000 participants from around the globe. Pakistan's strong showing demonstrates the country's growing presence in international marathon running.