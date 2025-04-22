 
PSL X: Yasir Khan powers Multan to set 229-run target for Lahore

Yasir remains top scorer with 87 runs followed by Iftikhar Ahmed's 40

By
Sports Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Multan Sultans Yasir Khan plays a shot while Lahore Qalandars Sam Billings looks on during their PSL 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB
Multan Sultans' Yasir Khan plays a shot while Lahore Qalandars' Sam Billings looks on during their PSL 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

Yasir Khan's superb performance helped Multan Sultans to set a 229-run target against Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 being played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Joshua Little.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

