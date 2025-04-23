Military base near Moscow rocked by explosions, four injured

Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plan over the skyline of central Moscow, Russia November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

MOSCOW: A fire broke out at a military base east of Moscow on Tuesday, setting off a series of explosions. Four people were injured, and around 450 others were evacuated from the area, according to the local governor.

Alexander Avdeev, governor of Vladimir Region, wrote on Telegram that ammunition had caught fire and shells had exploded at a storage area of the base in the region's Kirzhach District.

The Defence Ministry said earlier that the fire had been caused by a breach of safety requirements and had resulted in the detonation of ammunition stored in a warehouse.

A state of emergency was declared, and local authorities were working with the Defence and Emergencies Ministries to make the area safe. Three of the injured were being treated in hospital.

Avdeev said the base had been evacuated along with residents of at least seven nearby settlements.

Unverified video published earlier on Telegram channels showed a huge fireball and clouds of thick smoke rising into the sky.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to security services, said at least 10–11 explosions had occurred and that firefighters from neighbouring regions had been called in to contain the blaze.