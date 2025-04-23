'Pitch Perfect' stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson recall unusual start of friendship

'Pitch Perfect' stars Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson became pals despite their differences

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson’s dynamic is pitch-perfect after years of being pals.

So much so that the duo has launched Splash Refresher, a flavored water brand.

“We have very busy lives,” Wilson, 45, told People. “And then we reconnect and do a fun thing like this.”

Kendrick reflected on how the duo have different personalities, but are still really good friends.

“It's nice when you have really different personalities and it takes you a while to get really, really close,” noted the Woman of the Hour actress.

Recalling their dynamic while filming Pitch Perfect in 2012, she said, “We were close and got along. But then the longer you know each other, the more you start to see all of the differences as such a positive thing in your life.”

Kendrick highlighted that the benefit of starring the musical comedy and its 2015 and 2017 sequels “was that all of these women who were so different became family.”

Wilson echoed her comment, saying, “We're from such different areas of the world, different personalities. But then something happened and as a group we were one. It's crazy.”