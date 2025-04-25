King Charles comes under fire for supporting a ‘zealot'

King Charles warned against associating with a ‘zealot’s’ behavior

King Charles appears to have rubbed the UK the wrong way in light of his decision to align with the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and MP for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband.

For those unversed, Mr Miliband recently read a message about energy transition at a summit on future energy security and royal biographer Tom Bower fears it was a ‘badly advised’ move for the monarch.

King Charles’ statement claimed, “As we all navigate the transition to cleaner energy for our planet and energy security for our citizens, summits such as these are of vital importance.”

In addition, Miliband even went as far as to say that the summit was “something that [King Charles] was very much personally interested in” across “the global South and across the Commonwealth,” as the King had said.

This led Mr Bower to get further candid with GB News during his interview where he explained, “I'm very surprised. I thought he’d by now learned his lesson that he shouldn’t get involved, especially with somebody as controversial as Ed Miliband, who, according to many reasonable people, is driving this country to economic bankruptcy.”

Britain's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband reading a letter from Britain's King Charles at the Future of Energy Security Summit/ JUSTIN TALLIS/Pool via REUTERS

Per The Guardian he has been hit with accusations he’s an “eco-zealot”, “a net-zero fanatic”, a “nauseating” hypocrite, “a cackling madman”, an “eco-Marxist”, “out of control”, “trashing Britain”, “a recruiting sergeant for the opposition”, as well as the “most dangerous man in Britain.”

Thus, Mr Bower continued by saying, “I mean, Miliband isn’t hosting it because he wants some reasonable debate. He is a zealot who believes in one side. And I don’t believe the King is a zealot out to destroy British industry.”

“If you listen to Miliband this morning on the radio circuit, he wants to destroy agriculture too, because he doesn’t want gas to be part of it.” As “you need gas to make fertilizer. So, he wants farming to be destroyed as well.”

And “I don’t understand why he was getting involved in this,” he also clapped back with, referencing the King. “I think he was badly advised, and I think it was wrong of Miliband to read it out.”

Not to mention, “He’s so unpopular, and being found out all the time. For the King to support him is a huge political plus. The late Queen would never have gone anywhere near this. She had those audiences, but the King, when he first got into the palace, said he wouldn’t get involved. Suddenly, he’s involved.”

All in all “he’s made a grave mistake,” Mr Bower added before signing off as well.