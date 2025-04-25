Pakistan's Usman Wazeer secures first-round TKO victory over Indian opponent

Pakistan's Usman Wazeer celebrates victory after knocking out India's S. Eswaran in a boxing encounter at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok on April 24, 2025. — Screengrab

Pakistan’s rising boxing talent Usman Wazeer showcased his dominance in the ring on Thursday by overpowering India’s S Eswaran with a technical knockout (TKO) in the opening round of their international ranking match held at Bangkok’s World Siam Stadium.

The match, highly anticipated due to the historic sporting rivalry between Pakistan and India, marked Wazeer’s 16th professional fight.

The 23-year-old extended his undefeated record to an impressive 16-0, with the fight concluding just one minute and 41 seconds into the opening round.

As the bell rang, Wazeer wasted no time, launching the first attack that set the pace of the fight. Eswaran responded with aggression, and the bout quickly turned into an explosive exchange.

However, Wazeer displayed superior technique and composure, landing a series of powerful blows that knocked Eswaran down twice before the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

Dubbed the “Asian Boy,” Wazeer has already made waves in the boxing world, having previously secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title.

His achievements have not only brought global recognition but also immense pride to Pakistan and his native region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following his emphatic win, Wazeer expressed gratitude and delivered a powerful message of unity.

“Alhamdulillah for this victory. I’m grateful to Highland Boxing Promotion, my sponsors, and the Sindh Government for their support,” he said.

He also addressed the growing social media buzz surrounding the match, urging fans on both sides of the border to embrace peace.

“I saw posts comparing this to an India-Pakistan war. I sincerely request both nations — we want peace. Let sports bring us together, not divide us,” he concluded.