 
Geo News

Pakistan's Usman Wazeer secures first-round TKO victory over Indian opponent

Match, highly anticipated due to historic sporting rivalry between Pakistan and India, marks Wazeer’s 16th professional fight

By
Sports Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Pakistans Usman Wazeer celebrates victory after knocking out Indias S. Eswaran in a boxing encounter at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok on April 24, 2025. —  Screengrab
Pakistan's Usman Wazeer celebrates victory after knocking out India's S. Eswaran in a boxing encounter at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok on April 24, 2025. —  Screengrab

Pakistan’s rising boxing talent Usman Wazeer showcased his dominance in the ring on Thursday by overpowering India’s S Eswaran with a technical knockout (TKO) in the opening round of their international ranking match held at Bangkok’s World Siam Stadium.

The match, highly anticipated due to the historic sporting rivalry between Pakistan and India, marked Wazeer’s 16th professional fight.

The 23-year-old extended his undefeated record to an impressive 16-0, with the fight concluding just one minute and 41 seconds into the opening round.

As the bell rang, Wazeer wasted no time, launching the first attack that set the pace of the fight. Eswaran responded with aggression, and the bout quickly turned into an explosive exchange.

However, Wazeer displayed superior technique and composure, landing a series of powerful blows that knocked Eswaran down twice before the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

Dubbed the “Asian Boy,” Wazeer has already made waves in the boxing world, having previously secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title.

His achievements have not only brought global recognition but also immense pride to Pakistan and his native region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following his emphatic win, Wazeer expressed gratitude and delivered a powerful message of unity.

“Alhamdulillah for this victory. I’m grateful to Highland Boxing Promotion, my sponsors, and the Sindh Government for their support,” he said.

He also addressed the growing social media buzz surrounding the match, urging fans on both sides of the border to embrace peace.

“I saw posts comparing this to an India-Pakistan war. I sincerely request both nations — we want peace. Let sports bring us together, not divide us,” he concluded.

Ali Tareen says Multan Sultans project 'very close to my heart'
Ali Tareen says Multan Sultans project 'very close to my heart'
Yasir, Ubaid give Multan Sultans first victory in PSL X
Yasir, Ubaid give Multan Sultans first victory in PSL X
Former Australia batter Slater sentenced for domestic violence
Former Australia batter Slater sentenced for domestic violence
Amin Mukaty, Sara Lodhi make Pakistan proud at 129th Boston Marathon
Amin Mukaty, Sara Lodhi make Pakistan proud at 129th Boston Marathon
Pakistani duo makes history at Boston Marathon, sets Guinness World Record
Pakistani duo makes history at Boston Marathon, sets Guinness World Record
PSL X: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in low scoring thriller
PSL X: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in low scoring thriller
Regained peak fitness through strict dietary discipline: Hasan Ali
Regained peak fitness through strict dietary discipline: Hasan Ali
In-form Sahibzada Farhan eyes return to Pakistan team
In-form Sahibzada Farhan eyes return to Pakistan team