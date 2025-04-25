Kieran Culkin makes shocking confession about his habits

Kieran Culkin gets honest about unhealthy habit

Kieran Culkin, who won 97th Academy award for his role in A Real Pain, has made an unhealthy confession about his habits.

While appearing on Variety's Actors on Actors, the Hollywood actor and Sarah Snook candidly talked about their habits.

The conversation began when she revealed that she doesn’t drink coffee and at that time, he chipped in, “You did that in London. There was no alcohol."

The Predestination actress admitted, "Yeah, and no coffee. If I have a coffee too late, I can’t sleep after the show."

In response to this Culkin shared his diet that includes 'five cups of coffee, two scotches and a 2am cheese burger.'

Showing concern for his health, she asked about his sleeping hours to which he responded, "Three hours. I also have sleep apnoea, which is fun to talk about on camera. Sleep apnoea, guys."

The duo starred as brother and sister in the comedy drama series, Succession, which aired from 2018 to 2023.

Moreover, A Real Pain actor discussed his filming experience with Snook.

Admitting that he only memorized 80% dialogues and would get along 100% when they filmed, he concluded, "Except that time that you [laughs] … I would rely on other people to know their lines as well, and there was the time you came and you didn’t know any of them.”