PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings captain David Warner (Right) flips the coin during toss ceremony ahead of match against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League 10, National Stadium, Karachi. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Quetta Gladiators in 15th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

With Karachi finding their rhythm and Quetta struggling to regain momentum, the stage is set for an enthralling encounter under the lights.

David Warner’s Karachi Kings have surged to second position on the points table with three wins from five matches, including a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in their last outing. The Kings’ overseas contingent has finally found their groove, providing the stability and firepower needed to mount a serious title challenge.

In stark contrast, Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators have stumbled after a promising start. Following an impressive opening win against Peshawar, they’ve suffered consecutive defeats, including a comprehensive loss to these very same Kings earlier in the tournament when they were bundled out for just 119 in response to Karachi’s 175.

Despite their recent struggles, history favours the Gladiators in this matchup. Quetta holds a commanding 12-6 lead in their head-to-head record against Karachi, underscoring their historical dominance in this fixture. In Lahore specifically, they won their only previous encounter at this venue.

However, recent form suggests this historical advantage may count for little on Friday, with momentum firmly behind the Kings.

James Vince, Hasan Ali and David Warner are the key players to watch out for in the Karachi Kings side. James Vince, the English batter has been in scintillating form, accumulating 186 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 172.22. His match-winning 70 against Quetta earlier this season will still be fresh in memory.

As of Hasan Ali, he is one of the tournament’s standout bowlers with 10 wickets from five matches at an impressive average of 16, his form has been central to Karachi’s success. Whereas, David Warner, the experienced Australian captain brings invaluable leadership and explosive batting to the top order, forming a formidable partnership with Vince.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators has Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Amir and Aamer Jamal as the main performers. Shakeel, the captain showed resilience with an unbeaten 33 in the previous encounter against Karachi and will need to lead from the front again.

Amir is a skillful left-arm pacer with a history of tormenting any batting order. He last took 3/15 against Karachi in a memorable 2018 clash. And Jamal, the promising all-rounder has yet to fully showcase his capabilities this season but could be the X-factor Quetta desperately needs.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, David Warner, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson, Mirza Mamoon, Imtiaz Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Fawad Ali, Riazullah.

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Nawaz.