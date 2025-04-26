 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning their surprising next step together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since August 2023

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amping up wedding discussions: report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amping up wedding discussions: report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to "amp up wedding discussions."

After a whirlwind year of high profile events, the You Belong With Me singer is spending quality time with Kelce, away from the spotlight.

Following this, a source, who is close to the lovebirds, candidly discussed with Ok Magazine about their next step.

"Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar," the insiders said.

Previously, the couple faced the rough patch when Swift’s longtime friend, Blake Lively, had dragged her into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, while Kelce was dealing with the loss of Super Bowl LIX, the source noted, "They’ve supported each other through some rough times.”

Moreover, they shared, "They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."

Revealing their next step, the insiders concluded, "It’s just proven they’re a solid team and can weather anything together. a wedding, a honeymoon and the start of the rest of their lives as a married couple."

For those unversed, the couple has been dating for nearly two years.

Meghan Markle 'shocked' about how 'bully' image followed her to US video
Meghan Markle 'shocked' about how 'bully' image followed her to US
Salma Hayek reveals how Penélope Cruz helped her make it in Hollywood
Salma Hayek reveals how Penélope Cruz helped her make it in Hollywood
Prince William rubs shoulders with Trump, other world leaders in Rome
Prince William rubs shoulders with Trump, other world leaders in Rome
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ongoing commitment reflects 'broader vision'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ongoing commitment reflects 'broader vision'
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively's swipe at Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively's swipe at Justin Baldoni
Sophie Turner confirms she's 'single' after unfollowing Peregrine Pearson on IG
Sophie Turner confirms she's 'single' after unfollowing Peregrine Pearson on IG
'Coronation Street' legend Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
'Coronation Street' legend Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
Prince Harry attends crucial meeting after royal family's announcement video
Prince Harry attends crucial meeting after royal family's announcement