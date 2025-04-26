Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning their surprising next step together

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amping up wedding discussions: report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to "amp up wedding discussions."

After a whirlwind year of high profile events, the You Belong With Me singer is spending quality time with Kelce, away from the spotlight.

Following this, a source, who is close to the lovebirds, candidly discussed with Ok Magazine about their next step.

"Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar," the insiders said.

Previously, the couple faced the rough patch when Swift’s longtime friend, Blake Lively, had dragged her into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, while Kelce was dealing with the loss of Super Bowl LIX, the source noted, "They’ve supported each other through some rough times.”

Moreover, they shared, "They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."

Revealing their next step, the insiders concluded, "It’s just proven they’re a solid team and can weather anything together. a wedding, a honeymoon and the start of the rest of their lives as a married couple."

For those unversed, the couple has been dating for nearly two years.