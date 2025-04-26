Pakistani runners ready to make mark at 2025 London Marathon

Pakistani runners ahead of 2025 London Marathon. — Reporter

As the sun rises over London on Sunday morning, a determined contingent of 30 Pakistani and Pakistani-origin runners will join more than 50,000 athletes at the start line of the 2025 London Marathon.

Among them, all eyes will be on 64-year-old Hamid Butt from Lahore, who stands to make history as the first Pakistani to complete the coveted six-star marathon achievement twice — having already finished all six World Marathon Majors (Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York) once before.

The diverse group of competitors represents Pakistan's growing presence in global marathon running, with participants hailing from multiple countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Norway and Saudi Arabia.

Several athletes arrive in London with tired legs but determined spirits, having just completed last week's Boston Marathon.

"I ran London last year and remember seeing people in their Boston jackets coming to pick up the London bib and thinking one day that will be me," said Hira Diwan, a UK-based runner who completed the Boston Marathon just six days ago along with fellow Pakistani-origin runners Salman Ilyas and Aamer Butt from the US.

"And it came true the very next year," she added, reflecting on her rapid progression in the sport.

The London event holds special significance for British-Pakistani diversity advocate Semeena Khan, who will be running her sixth London Marathon while serving as Community Lead for Muslim Runners UK.

Among the competitors from Pakistan itself, Karachi-based TV anchor Mona Khan arrives at the start line after an intense training regimen balanced with her demanding media career.

Coached by fellow participant Muhammad Yousuf Malik, Khan's journey to London has been marked by personal sacrifices. "For Pakistani runners, every running track is a battlefield, and we run with our hearts," she said.

"I've cut my hair for ease, my arms have darkened from running in the sun, and I've got injuries on my knee and elbow... but I'm still running. Nothing can stop me."

The marathon also marks a personal milestone for Islamabad's Furqan Masood, representing the Islamabad Running Club. His journey from casual runner to marathon competitor encapsulates the growing running culture in Pakistan.

"Tomorrow, I'll be at the start line of the London Marathon 2025, joining 55,000 runners from around the world," Masood said. "Three years ago, I found IRC, and what started as a simple fitness routine turned into a mission — to build resilience, inspire others, and prove that discipline can achieve anything."

For first-time marathoner Hira Mufti, a 42-year-old British-Pakistani mother of three, Sunday's race represents both a personal challenge and a tribute to her heritage. "I'm running as a proud Pakistani Muslim, mother of 3, to honor my late father, without whom I would not be here today," Mufti explained.

"He instilled in me the all-important life lessons of resilience, endurance, compassion, love for humanity and love for my country." The symbolic nature of her run isn't lost on Mufti, who noted: "Of course AGE IS IMPORTANT I'm 42 and running 42 km to mark each wonderful year of my life."

The Pakistani contingent also includes athletes like Norwegian-Pakistani runner Amy Mir, whose marathon participation fits into a broader athletic journey. "Actually I started Running when I was born. I never sat where my parents left me, or peacefully enjoyed sitting with both legs on a chair," Mir said with characteristic humor.

"My sport career started with soccer, sprint on track or trailrun while hiking, muay thai, river kayaking, triathlon, skiing as expedition with sled, and now high altitude mountaineering. Marathon is just a stop along my journey. Journey to K2 summit, in 2026."

