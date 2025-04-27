 
Geo News

Meghan Markle told to opt for ‘cutting edge' content

Meghan Markle mocked for her full podcast on women

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Meghan Markle’s new podcast on women is branded a failure.

The Duchess of Sussex has failed to make an impact amid her dull project titled ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ with no prominent guests in line.

Ingrid Seward, from Majesty Magazine, says : “They are deeply dull. I don’t think she’s at the cutting edge.

"She hasn’t pressed the right buttons this time. She’s just not talented enough. She appears to be pretty complacent and shameless about what she does. It’s just boring,” she notes.

This comes as a Daily Mail source noted: "No one's picking up the phone. The show is not landing."

The source added: "There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."

