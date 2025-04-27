Canadian election: Conservative opposes Trump's right-wing policies, says Melissa Lantsman

Canadian politician Melissa Lantsman and US President Donald Trump. — Canadian Press/AFP/File

Melissa Lantsman says party rejects Trump-style conservative policies.

Focus remains on housing, economy, inflation, and child welfare.

Black candidate Alicia Vianga reflects party’s support for diversity.

Leader of Canada’s Conservative Party and current Deputy Opposition Leader in Parliament Melissa Lantsman has said that the Conservatives oppose Trump’s right-wing policies and support the rights of Canadian citizens of all races and minority groups, Daily Jang reported on Sunday.

Canada is heading for the polls tomorrow (Monday).

While speaking exclusively, Lantsman disagreed with US President Trump’s policies and dismissed the notion that Canada’s Conservative Party aligns with Trump’s conservative approach or that Trump supports the Conservative Party’s success in Canada.

She emphasised that her party is focused on the well-being and prosperity of all Canadians and will continue working on issues such as housing, child welfare, inflation, and improving the economy.

Regarding racial discrimination and minorities, Lantsman said that the party’s candidate in the constituency is a Black woman, Alicia Vianga, which proves that the Conservative Party is committed to protecting the rights and interests of Canadians of all races and minority backgrounds.

It is worth noting that the Canadian federal election campaign is in its final and most intense stage, with both the Liberal and Conservative parties holding rallies for their prime ministerial candidates, Marc Carney and Pierre Poilievre, respectively.

Meanwhile, candidates for parliamentary seats are busy campaigning in their respective constituencies.

Although both major parties in Canada are confidently promoting their promises and claiming victory, according to electoral polls and survey organisations, the Liberal Party of Canada currently leads and appears poised for a likely win.