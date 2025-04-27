Meghan Markle's sadness about ‘not having made it' comes to light

Meghan Markle’s feelings overwhelmed by people’s thoughts about it

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly feels shocked by her standing in Hollywood.

An insider has even come forward to RadarOnline and revealed that she considers herself “God's gift to the world” and wonders why nothing she’s touched ‘has turned to gold’.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also shared similar comments to the same outlet and explained why her image may not be going on the trajectory the former royal hoped,

He started by saying, “Her popularity in America is better than in the U.K.– but it's not what it should be.”

Because “What you've got are articles after articles in the American magazines that were extremely against her – and that is very unusual in the American press.”

“And the bullying allegations have resurfaced, and I think that was a blow to her image,” he concluded by saying.

For those unversed with these reports, Meghan has suffered claims she is a “dictator in high heels” to anyone who works for her. Not to mention being someone that can bring ‘grown men to tears’.

Other reports by their rep state that both Prince Harry and Meghan feel there is a “calculated smear campaign” being run against them, and it relates to the original accusation of bullying made against by their former communications secretary, Jason Knauf from the UK.