Timothee Chalamet having second thoughts about Kylie Jenner: Source

Photo: Kylie Jenner 'starts' using Timothee Chalamet for 'fame:' Source

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly fed up with Kylie Jenner’s family.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actor has become aware of the fact that his girlfriend and her family are reportedly attempting to leverage his fame for their own benefit.

Spilling more details about the matter, a source shared, "It's not just Kylie turning the screws.”

“It's her entire family that's trying to capitalize on his fame, and it's not going over well with him," the insider added.

Particularly mentioning the Kardashian-Jenner momager, the source claimed, "Kris gets dollar signs in her eyes when she looks at Timothée."

"Kris wants to capitalize on that to help bump up their brand and boost their ratings," they continued and maintained before moving to another topic, "They're all trying to use him for their own gain – Kylie included."

It was previously claimed that Kris wants them to wed as soon as possible due to the same perceived motivations.

"As far as Kris is concerned, Kylie and Timothée will have to play by her rules. It's a benefit to them as well as her," a different source claimed at the time.