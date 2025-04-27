 
Geo News

Key Royal figure behind making sure Prince Andrew has no Royal future

Prince Andrew recently appeared alongside senior royals at Easter service

By
Web Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Prince Andrew would not be allowed to make Royal return
Prince Andrew would not be allowed to make Royal return

Prince William would make sure Prince Andrew would not make a Royal comeback amid rumours that he might resume duties.

The “disgraced” Duke of York’s appearance at the Easter church service alongside King Charles and other Royals was seen as important by royal experts.

Royal expert Phil Dampier said that while Charles still loves his brother and doesn’t want him completely pushed out, Andrew’s appearance was more about showing family unity than making a comeback.

He noted that the Prince of Wales is strongly against Andrew returning to royal duties.

"It was very much a show of family unity,” he told The Sun. "He’s not totally out in the cold, but I think it’s too early to say it’s any kind of comeback for him."

“It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure there’s no future for the Duke of York.

"He doesn’t believe he can make a comeback, and there is, I’m told, quite a lot of friction between them.

“It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William wasn’t there.”

Naomi Campbell drops bombshell about her Met Gala future ahead of 2025 event
Naomi Campbell drops bombshell about her Met Gala future ahead of 2025 event
Katy Perry pays tribute to Pope Francis amid Blue Origin spaceflight drama
Katy Perry pays tribute to Pope Francis amid Blue Origin spaceflight drama
Kylie Jenner opens up about grieving hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his death video
Kylie Jenner opens up about grieving hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his death
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint welcomes his second child
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint welcomes his second child
Penn Badgley explains Joe's last words in 'You' finale video
Penn Badgley explains Joe's last words in 'You' finale
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus caught in marriage rumors post romance
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus caught in marriage rumors post romance
Jess Wright reveals her son's life-threatening health condition
Jess Wright reveals her son's life-threatening health condition
Josh Holloway reveals how it was to reunite with 'Lost' creator for 'Duster'
Josh Holloway reveals how it was to reunite with 'Lost' creator for 'Duster'