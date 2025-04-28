 
Prince Andrew steps out after shocking death of his accuser

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre committed suicide on April 25, 2025

April 28, 2025

Prince Andrew makes first apperance after Virginia Giuffre death
Prince Andrew has made his first appearance following the death of his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

As reported by DailyMail, the Duke of York was spotted leaving the Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson on Sunday. He reportedly looked “solemn” as he left his home.

It is worth mentioning that this appearance marked Andrew’s first appearance after the death of his accuser Virginia on Friday.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the sex offender Jeffery Epstein’s most prominent accusers, committed suicide.

Her family shared a statement that read, “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.”

“Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure,” the statement further read. “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.”

“Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure,” it concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Virginia alleged that Jeffery trafficked her to his powerful friends, including Prince Andrew. However, following these accusations the Duke of York was stripped of his royal and military titles in January 2022.

