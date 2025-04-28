Is marriage on the cards for Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus?

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus' whirlwind romance got potential?

Speculations are on the rise that actress Elizabeth Hurley and former country singer Billy Ray Cyrus may tie the knot.

After the pair reconnected last year following the filming of their 2022 film Christmas In Paradise—where they first met—friends of the actress are hopeful it could develop into something long-lasting.

"Everyone is saying he could be the one, so don’t be surprised if she marries again," The Mirror quoted a source.

Although the actors started off as friends when they reconnected following Cyrus' third divorce, the pair soon turned into a couple--with the mom of one, 59, also posting their cosy Easter moments online.

Those close to the actress also note how the couple has grown closer over the recent months.

"Everyone is saying Billy and Liz are world’s apart, but actually they are very similar. They have a lot in common and have the same interests," a source told The Sun.

The Old Town Road singer, 63, may be covered in tattoos and sport hair of a similar length to the film star but those close insist he is "very much her type."

Although Cyris is believed to be a far cry from her ex-partners including Hugh Grant and the late Shane Warne--whom she split from in 2013--it is the "twinkle in his eye and a naughty streak that she can’t resist."

"He really reminds her of Shane Warne, they have a very similar energy about them," the insider continued.

"Liz has a really good time with Billy they share a lot of laughs and he is a real flirt, which she loves. Shane was the love of her life and it has taken her years to be able to move on but she finally feels like she is able to," they added.