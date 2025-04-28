 
Meghan Markle is growing upset with Prince Harry's desires for family time

Prince Harry appears to have landed in a rift with his wife over the chance to meet his ailing father

April 28, 2025

Prince Harry is battling his wife Meghan for a visit?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be engaged in a lengthy bit of backlash, and it all has to do with his desire to visit his ailing father in the UK.

An insider exposed what is happening behind closed doors in Montecito.

According to their findings, which have been shared with the Globe, “Harry would have liked to pay his dad a visit, but he didn't - and everyone is saying it was his fear of upsetting Meghan that held him back.”

The visit in question was supposed to happen after his hearing in the Appeals Court for taxpayer funded security.

At the time he even dropped major hints about “what’s being held back” and warned that people “would be shocked” to hear that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure,” and “it’s really sad.”

During that same time, King Charles is reported to have cut communication with his son, because of his fears about a possible legal jeopardy, should “something he says privately could be used in court.”

According to Richard Fitzwilliams, that is because “in a nutshell, The royal family does not trust Harry.”

