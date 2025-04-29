Two Pakistani-origin women re-elected to Canadian Parliament

Photo collage shows Canada's Liberal Party candidates Iqra Khalid and Salma Zahid. — iqrakhalid.liberal.ca/Facebook/Salma Zahid

Two women of Pakistani origin, Iqra Khalid and Salma Zahid, have been re-elected to Canada’s Parliament, marking a proud achievement for the Pakistani diaspora and highlighting the growing contributions of Pakistani-Canadians to Canadian public life.

Liberal incumbent Iqra Khalid secured her fourth consecutive term from Mississauga—Erin Mills, leading her opponent by over 5,000 votes. Overcome with emotion, Khalid hugged her father as celebrations broke out. Originally from Pakistan, Khalid immigrated to Canada in 1998.

She studied criminology at York University and law at the University of Michigan before entering public service.

Khalid has chaired the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights and introduced Motion 103 in Parliament, calling for a national strategy against systemic racism and religious discrimination. She has often spoken proudly of her Pakistani heritage and credits her roots for inspiring her commitment to justice and equality.

Meanwhile, Salma Zahid won her seat from Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East with 21,000 votes. Zahid, who holds an MBA from Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad and a Master’s from the University of London, was first elected in 2015.

Before entering politics, she worked in the Ontario civil service and as a community organiser supporting women and youth.

She is a strong advocate for minority rights and multiculturalism, raising issues such as the oppression of the Rohingya Muslims and championing the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group.