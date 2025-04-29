Prince WIlliam, Kate Middleton share important message on Scottish Isles tour

Prince William, Kate Middleton share key message during Scotland tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a powerful message during their Scotland tour.

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently on their tour to the Scottish Isles, posted a scenic video from their visit.

The video featured local residents describing the natural beauty of the region and work being done to protect the environment.

Notably, the statement shared with the video read, “Welcome to the Inner Hebrides…”

“From exploring how islanders are protecting their natural world, to meeting young families who are shaping the future of rural life, we’re excited for an inspiring two days here celebrating the power of community and connection! @banjo.beale,” it further stated.

It is worth mentioning that Kate and William are currently on their Scotland tour. The Prince and Princess of Wales will also mark their 14th wedding anniversary during this tour.

However, Scotland holds a significant meaning for the royal couple, as they met while studying at the University of St Andrews.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 14 years of their marriage on April 29, no official post has been shared to mark their anniversary.