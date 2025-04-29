Prince William and Kate make a statement with their outfits in Scotland

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived in Scotland where they are celebrating their 14th birthday.

The couple were seen wearing coordinating outfits in the first photos released by the Kensington Palace after their arrival.

Both were dressed in shades of blue and gray, with William in a gray plaid blazer and light blue shirt, and Kate in a blue shirt with a gray-brown blazer.

The colors and styles complemented each other, creating a cohesive look.

Earlier, an article published by a British publication on why the couple choose coordinating outfits said the Prince and Princess of Wales' matching outfits are more than just a style statement.

"And while we've no way of knowing exactly what they will wear for the inevitable photo opportunities, one thing is pretty much guaranteed they will be in coordinating outfits that bely any rumours about their solidness as a couple," it read.

Meanwhile, the Instagram official of the couple shared their photos with a brief statement as they visited Aros Hall, Tobermory.

"A joy to see how this space is bringing people together, building connections and supporting social and emotional development.

Thank you to "all involved for your design and renovation work, funded by grant from the Royal Foundations Community Impact Programe.



