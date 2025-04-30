Trump commends Bezos after Amazon backtracks on tariff label plan

US President Donald Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (right). — Reuters/File

President Donald Trump publicly praised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for halting an alleged plan to show US tariff costs on product listings, AFP reported.

The issue surfaced after Punchbowl News reported that Amazon’s Haul store had internally discussed displaying how much Trump-imposed tariffs contributed to the prices of imported goods.

The news stirred immediate backlash from the White House, which called the move “a political act.”

Trump, who reportedly spoke with Bezos directly, told reporters that the Amazon founder was “terrific” and “did the right thing” by stopping the proposal.

While Amazon did not directly deny the initial report, it stated that while such a plan had been “considered,” it was never approved and would not move forward.

The controversy emerged as the Trump administration marked 100 days in office, defending its trade policy against critics who argue tariffs raise costs for American consumers.

The president has introduced sweeping new import duties, including a 10% baseline tariff on most countries, with even higher rates on China.

Meanwhile, the ripple effects of these trade policies are already being felt. UPS announced it would cut 20,000 jobs globally, citing reduced business from Amazon amid shifting trade conditions.

The delivery company attributed the layoffs to a slowdown in cross-border commerce, a trend analysts link to increased tariffs.

The episode highlights the sensitivity surrounding Trump’s trade agenda and its impact on businesses and consumers.

While the Amazon labelling controversy has been diffused, the debate over who bears the cost of tariffs — businesses or consumers — remains a contentious issue in US economic policy.