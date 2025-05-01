How does Tom Cruise relax?

Which thing 'relaxes' Tom Cruise?

For Tom Cruise, relaxing is a must, given the death-defying stunts he performs.



So, sharing what eases him, the megastar says it is playing the piano. “I wouldn’t say ‘play.’ I enjoy hitting the keys… I find it relaxing.”

Apart from piano, the 62-year-old also learns dance, telling People, “because I’m interested in that art form. The teachers understand how to move a body, what the shape does and the emotion it can create in others.”

In the interview, Tom explains how important it is for him to learn new skills, “I will learn a skill, and I know eventually I’m going to use it in a movie."

While on the stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible film, he said, “I remember seeing old footage of wing-walking,” adding, “Those aircraft were only traveling at, I don’t know, 40, 50 miles an hour."

"This aircraft is up to over 120 miles an hour. Going out there, I was realizing that it takes your breath away," the star added.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will be out on May 23.