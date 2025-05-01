 
Prince Edward visits Philadelphia as part of royal duties

Prince Edward is one a two-day visit to the United States

May 01, 2025

Following a two-day stop in New York, Prince Edward visited  Philadelphia, according to the local media.

The Duke of Edinburgh was hosted by the Independence Historical Trust as he celebrated history and youth education.

Prince Edward participated in a special dedication ceremony for the Bicentennial Bell at the Benjamin Rush Garden inside Independence National Historical Park.

The royal also enjoyed lunch with Mayor Parker and dignitaries at Carpenter’s Hall.

Earlier, the royal family shared a picture of the King's youngest brother with caption, "The Duke of Edinburgh is currently in New York to support the International Awards work in the US."

The Duke of Edinburgh is the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

He dedicates much of his time as a full-time working member of the Royal Family to championing young people and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world. 

