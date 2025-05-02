'Simple Favor' director breaks silence over Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick beef

'Another Simple Favor' Director clears air on Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick tension

Paul Feig, the director of Another Simple Favor, clapped back at critics claiming a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

After Blake and Anna had put on a united front at the premieres of their new movie Another Simple Favor, speculations of their rumored clash swirled.

A YouTuber named Melanie King uploaded a picture of the co-starred, who returned to the screen as a pair for their 2018′s A Simple Favor sequel, making bold claims about their relationship behind the scenes.

“Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick before they walk the red [carpet] at the sxsw Another Simple Favor premiere. I just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again," Malanie captioned her post.

Paul took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), and denied the claims, writing, “Um … you’re wrong.”

In a recent chat with people at a special screening of the movie in New York City, Paul revealed that the Gossip Girl alum and Kendrick had a "magical" on-screen chemistry.

"They just are so magical together. It's crazy. I mean, we were the third day of shooting, we had this scene with the two of them in a pool kind of drinking martinis and bonding, and we learned a lot about them during that scene," the producer said at the time

For those unversed there was a disagreement between the two actresses over billing for their upcoming film, as per the rumors.