'Simple Favor' director breaks silence over Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick beef

The duo were speculated to be embroiled in a feud earlier this year

Lifestyle News Desk
May 02, 2025

Paul Feig, the director of Another Simple Favor, clapped back at critics claiming a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

After Blake and Anna had put on a united front at the premieres of their new movie Another Simple Favor, speculations of their rumored clash swirled.

A YouTuber named Melanie King uploaded a picture of the co-starred, who returned to the screen as a pair for their 2018′s A Simple Favor sequel, making bold claims about their relationship behind the scenes.

“Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick before they walk the red [carpet] at the sxsw Another Simple Favor premiere. I just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again," Malanie captioned her post.

Paul took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), and denied the claims, writing, “Um … you’re wrong.”

In a recent chat with people at a special screening of the movie in New York City, Paul revealed that the Gossip Girl alum and Kendrick had a "magical" on-screen chemistry.

"They just are so magical together. It's crazy. I mean, we were the third day of shooting, we had this scene with the two of them in a pool kind of drinking martinis and bonding, and we learned a lot about them during that scene," the producer said at the time

For those unversed there was a disagreement between the two actresses over billing for their upcoming film, as per the rumors.

