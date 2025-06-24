 
Geo News

India bag unwanted record with defeat in England Test series opener

India become first team to lose Test match despite scoring five centuries

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

June 24, 2025

Englands Joe Root and Jamie Smith celebrate winning the first Test against India at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain, June 24, 2025. — Reuters
England's Joe Root and Jamie Smith celebrate winning the first Test against India at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain, June 24, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Indian cricket team made an unwanted entry into the record books after losing the first Test against England at Headingley, they managed to carve its name into the history of cricket, however, not the way they would have wanted.

At Headingley, Leeds, India accomplished what no team in Test cricket's 148-year history has ever done — or would've ever wanted to do. They've become the first time in history of Test cricket to lose a Test match despite scoring five centuries in the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) all flexed their batting muscles in the first innings. Not to be outdone, Pant (118) and KL Rahul (137) did it again in the second. And yet, somehow, India still found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The previous record for most centuries in a losing Test was four, bagged by Australia against England in Melbourne in 1929, almost a century — and exactly 96 years ago.

On 11 other occasions, teams scored three centuries but still lost. India's collapse, despite such strong batting performances, has raised questions about their bowling and tactical approach.

However, India's batting lineup has proven, once again, that records are meant to be broken, even the ones that no one wants. And, this one record is something Indian batter wouldn't love to be credited against their name.

Opening batter Ben Duckett's brisk century helped England chase down a daunting 371-run target to beat India by five wickets.

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 53 off 84 deliveries, while Smith made 44 not out from 55 balls.

For India, Thakur and Krishna picked up two wickets each, while Jadeja chipped in with one scalp.

Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps video
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps