 
Geo News

Pakistan advance to Asian Doubles Squash final after defeating Malaysia

Pakistan's Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal overcame Malaysia's Syafiq Kamal and Duncan Lee in less than two hours

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

June 25, 2025

(From left) Pakistans Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman pose with Malaysian opponents, Duncan Lee and Syafiq Kamal in this undated image. — Reporter
(From left) Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman pose with Malaysian opponents, Duncan Lee and Syafiq Kamal in this undated image. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan secured a spot in the final of the Asian Doubles Squash Championship after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Pakistani pair of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal overcame Malaysia’s Syafiq Kamal and Duncan Lee in a tense three-game match, with scores of 10-11, 11-9 and 11-9. The closely contested semifinal lasted one hour and eight minutes.

The Pakistani duo had advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday with a strong performance, defeating the Korean pair of Jiang Min Ryu and Jaijin Yoo in a thrilling 2-1 encounter in the quarterfinals.

As the second seed in the championship, Pakistan has displayed a remarkable form throughout the tournament with back-to-back wins over the Philippines and South Korea in the group stage on Monday.

They dispatched the Filipino pair with ease, winning 11-7 and 11-4, and followed it up with a commanding performance against the Koreans.

For the unversed, Zaman had earlier exited the Asian Individual Squash Championship following a narrow defeat in his pre-quarterfinal match.

Pakistan will now face archrival and top-seed India in the championship final. India’s Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar await in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps video
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps