India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh 'postponed indefinitely'

"They (the BCCI) said it’s difficult for them to come in August," says BCB official

By
Sports Desk
|

July 04, 2025

Bangladeshs Towhid Hridoy in action against India, Champions Trophy, Dubai, February 20, 2025 — AFP
  • Tour was part of ICC Future Tours Programme.
  • BCB halts media rights sale after reported delay.
  • No confirmation yet from BCCI or BCB.

The Indian cricket team’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh, which was set to feature three ODIs and three T20Is from August 17 to 31, has reportedly been postponed indefinitely, Indian media reported on Friday.

According to the reports, the delay follows a directive from the Indian government to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing heightened political tensions between the two countries as the reason.

Neither the BCCI nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially confirmed the postponement.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had already begun preparations for the series, including the sale of media rights, which have now been put on hold. Broadcasters were also informed that the series will not proceed as originally planned.

Despite the developments, both cricket boards have remained tight-lipped. A BCB official, speaking to Indian media on condition of anonymity, stated:

“The date for the India series hasn’t been fixed yet. They (the BCCI) said it’s difficult for them to come in August. This is part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).”

On the Indian side, officials have been similarly non-committal. A BCCI source told the media that a final decision is expected within a week and hinted that a joint statement from both boards could be issued soon regarding the tour’s status.

Bangladesh set to play 49 home internationals in the cycle concluding in May 2027, including eight Tests, two each against Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies and England, 20 ODIs and 21 T20s.

