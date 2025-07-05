'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps

The image shows Shaheen Afridi celebrating his son's first steps with family. — Instagram@ishaheenafridi10

Pakistan’s star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi melted hearts across social media after sharing a touching moment with his son, Aliyaar.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Shaheen proudly captured the milestone of the baby boy taking his very first steps.

The heartwarming clip shows a visibly joyful Shaheen, joined by his wife Ansha Afridi, father-in-law and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, and other close family members, celebrating the special moment together in a lush green valley.

Their expressions of happiness reflected the emotional significance of the occasion for the family.

Shaheen captioned the video with the words: “He walked and I melted. First steps, proud parent,” capturing the pride and emotional weight of the moment.

His genuine display of joy resonated widely, drawing a wave of love, warm wishes, and congratulatory comments from fans and fellow cricketers across social media.

Ansha and Shaheen welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ali Yar, earlier in 2024. The arrival of the newborn marked a joyous milestone for the family, especially for former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, who became a grandfather for the first time.

Ansha and Shaheen officially began their journey as a married couple in February 2023, when their nikah ceremony was held at a local mosque in Karachi. The event was attended by close family members from both sides, keeping the occasion traditional.

Later in the year, the couple celebrated their wedding more formally. In September 2023, they hosted a wedding ceremony at a local hall in Karachi, followed by a grand valima reception in Islamabad, bringing together friends, family, and well-wishers to mark the beginning of their new life together.