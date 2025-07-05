 
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery

All-rounder requests his fans to keep him in their prayers

Sohail Imran
July 05, 2025

The image shows Shadab Khan after shoulder surgery. — X@76Shadabkhan
Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan shared an important health update with his fans through a social media post revealing that he had successfully undergone surgery on his right shoulder.

In his message, he expressed gratitude for the support and well-wishes he has received so far.

"Alhamdulilah the surgery went well. Recovery & rehab up next, request you to keep me in your prayers," he wrote in a post.

Shadab said that he was now entering the crucial phase of recovery and rehabilitation. He emphasised the importance of this stage in his journey back to full fitness and professional cricket.

He also requested his fans to keep him in their prayers for a speedy and complete recovery, expressing hope that he will be able to return to the field soon.

