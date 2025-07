This representational image shows a Richter scale. — Unsplash/File

WASHINGTON: A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck off Russia´s far east coast on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering a Pacific Ocean tsunami advisory.

The quake´s epicenter was some 85 miles (136 kilometers) east of Petropavlovsk in the country´s Kamchatka peninsula, at a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers), according to USGS.

American authorities issued a tsunami advisory for areas that include Alaska.