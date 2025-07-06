 
Deep bags six as India crush England to seal historic Edgbaston win

India crush England by 336 runs to level the series at 1-1

By
Reuters
|

July 06, 2025

Indias Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of Englands Brydon Carse to win the second Test match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain on July 6, 2025. — Reuters
India's Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse to win the second Test match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Akash Deep took six wickets as India crushed England by 336 runs to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday after they bowled out the hosts for 271 to claim their first Test victory at Edgbaston.

India had never won at Edgbaston in eight Test, losing seven, and they were humbled last time out at the venue when England completed their highest successful run chase (378) three years ago.

Faced with the daunting task of chasing 608 to win, however, England crumbled as Deep ripped through the top order and claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul with figures of 6-99 to finish with 10 wickets in the match.

Resuming on 153-6 after lunch, Jamie Smith scored a half-century but nearing another hundred with two consecutive sixes, he fell for 88 going for a third when he was caught at deep backward square to become Deep's fifth victim.

Brydon Carse provided entertainment with the bat as he went after the bowling, but he was the last man out for 38 when he skied Deep to India captain Shubman Gill who fittingly took the catch to seal a famous victory for his team.

