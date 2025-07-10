'Source of inspiration', PM lauds Qatari royal for climbing Nanga Parbat

PM Shehbaz Sharif pictured with mountaineer and Qatari royal Sheikha Asma Al Thani on July 10, 2025. — PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Sheikha Asma Al Thani and lauded her on becoming the first woman in the Gulf and Qatar to successfully summit Nanga Parbat — the world's ninth-highest mountain located in the Gilgit Baltistan region known as the formidable "Killer Mountain".

Felicitating Asma Al Thani on her achievement, the PM praised her for her remarkable courage, resilience, and determination and commended her for being a source of inspiration for women and young girls across the world, especially in promoting gender empowerment through adventure and high-altitude sports.

Formally appointing the mountaineer as the country's Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains & Tourism for showcasing Pakistan's natural beauty, the premier highlighted Pakistan’s immense pride in being home to five of the world’s fourteen highest peaks, making it a premier destination for mountaineers and adventure seekers.

Thanking the Qatari royal for playing a valuable role in bringing international attention to their challenges and scenic grandeur, the PM acknowledged the vital contributions of Pakistani high-altitude porters and guides who assist climbers from around the world in their expeditions, noting that their skill and dedication are integral to such extraordinary accomplishments.

PM Shehbaz further expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of adventure tourism, sports, and youth engagement.

Wishing her success in her ambition to climb all fourteen of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks, of which she has already climbed nine, the prime minister extended a heartfelt invitation to Asma Al Thani to return to Pakistan for future climbs and to further explore the country’s diverse and breathtaking landscapes.

Meanwhile, the Qatari mountaineer thanked PM Shehbaz or the warm hospitality extended to her during her visits.

Reminiscing about her recent climb of Nanga Parbat, she praised the support provided by the local porters and guides and also praised the beauty of the majestic mountain and regarded K2, another peak that she has already scaled in the past, as the best mountain among the ones she climbed.