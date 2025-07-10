NEOC issues flash flood, GLOF alerts for GB, upper KP

Badswat and Bilhanz villages in Immit Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan hit by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on July 17, 2018. — AKDN/File

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Thursday issued alerts for potential flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) after recording a significant increase in temperature in the northern regions, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The increasing temperature in the country's northern regions was resulting in the melting of glaciers and snow cover, thereby increasing river flows, said the NEOC of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a statement.

The areas that require vigilant attention include Ghujerab River and Shimshal River at Hunza, Braldu River at Shigar, Husher and Saltaro rivers at Ghancha, and Uzhnu Gol in Chitral.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also warned about flash floods, landslides, and mudslides due to "heavy to very heavy rains" in different parts of the country.

In its daily weather forecast, it stated: "Monsoon currents are penetrating in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also affecting the upper and central parts of the country."

Rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, upper KP, northeast and south Balochistan and GB. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in northeast/southern Punjab and Northern Balochistan during the period, it added.

It added that the torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, hill torrents of D G Khan, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and parts of Balochistan, including Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Turbat.

Landslides and mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the wet spell.

Heavy downpour may cause urban floods in low-lying areas of the twin cities — Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar.

The NEOC and the PMD advised nationals to take precautionary measures during the weather activity. It also asked residents near major rivers, streams, and nullahs to stay vigilant for sudden rises in water levels, especially at night and during heavy rainfall.

It also advised people to keep emergency kits, food, drinking water, and medical supplies ready for 3-5 days and avoid travel near glacial lakes, rivers, and narrow valleys.