PML-N gets additional reserved seat in KP Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

PTI-P and ANP pleas rejected under constitutional interpretation.

Verdict equalises PML-N and JUI-F general seat count in KP.

ECP affirms reserved seat quota based on Feb 22 standing.



ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday granted the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) an additional reserved seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while turning down similar petitions from two other parties.

The decision, detailed in a 15-page judgment issued by a five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, followed directives from the Peshawar High Court to revisit the allocation of reserved seats.

The ruling brings PML-N’s general seat tally in KP in line with that of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), thereby entitling the party to one more reserved seat.

The order stated: “...recalculation of quota for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims at belated stage after allocation of reserved seats to the political parties is not supported by the Constitution and law. The rationale for calculation of quota for the reserved seats on the basis of party position on 22-02-2025 was to avoid unending controversies.”

The ECP accepted PMLN’s plea regarding independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan, who joined the party within three days of the election notification as per constitutional requirements. However, it rejected similar claims by PTI-P.

Regarding ANP’s request for an additional seat, the commission noted: “Results of bye-elections cannot be included as it is not the spirit of Constitution... In case this petition is accepted it will be un-ending processes which will result recalculation/ fluctuation of seats from time to time.”

On Monday, The ECP reserved its verdict on petitions filed by the PML-N, JUI-F, and others regarding the allocation of reserved seats in the KP Assembly.

A four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Raja, reserved the decision after hearing arguments from all concerned parties.

During the hearing, lawyers from PML-N, JUI-F and other parties appeared before the election body.

On July 8, the PHC nullified the ECP’s notification on the distribution of reserved seats for women and minorities in the KP Assembly. The court’s two-page judgment came on a petition filed by the PMLN challenging the allocation.

The court had directed the ECP to reallocate the seats after hearing all relevant parties within 10 days. The court also halted the oath-taking of lawmakers on these reserved seats until the ECP's final decision.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP office in Islamabad, JUI-F leader and lawyer Kamran Murtaza said that all political parties presented their arguments before the commission during today's hearing.

He said that PML-N demanded to get a greater share of reserved seats, particularly following the inclusion of independent candidate Tariq Awan into their ranks.