Olympic star Arshad Nadeem exposes truth behind reward claims

Javelin thrower was promised several hefty prizes after he won gold medal during 2024 Paris Olympics

July 16, 2025

Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem celebrates with his medal on the podium during the Paris 2024 Olympics Mens Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 9, 2024. — Reuters
Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem celebrates with his medal on the podium during the Paris 2024 Olympics Men's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 9, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan's javelin throw sensation and gold medallist at the Paris Olympics 2024 Arshad Nadeem has recently shed light on the various prizes that were announced by various organisations following his historic victory.

While acknowledging that he had received all announced cash prizes, Nadeem revealed that the land plots he was promised as a reward remain unfulfilled.

Nadeem, the 28-year-old athlete who captivated the nation by setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and led Pakistan to its first track and field gold in decades, became the recipient of numerous accolades and financial incentives from the government, provincial authorities, and private institutions.

However, during a recent interview, when questioned about the promised prizes, Nadeem said: "Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced."

Despite the issue with the promised plots, Nadeem revealed that his focus remains firmly on his athletic career.

"My entire focus is on myself, but apart from that, we train any youth who comes to us for training, and this training is given by my coach Salman Butt," he reiterated when he was asked about training other aspiring athletes.

