Confident Shahid Afridi eyes WCL 2025 title as tournament kicks off today

Shahid Afridi (right) with head coach Arshad Khan and fast bowlers Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer during the pre-match training session at Edgbaston. — Reporter

BIRMINGHAM: Star cricketer Shahid Afridi has expressed confidence that the Pakistan Champions side will go all the way this year and lift the World Championship of Legends title, saying the team is determined to overcome the final hurdle.

The second edition of the competition is scheduled to commence on Friday, 18 July at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium.

Pakistan Champions have a new captain this year, with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez taking over from Younis Khan, who led the team to the final last year.

Upon arrival at Edgbaston for a pre-match training session, Shahid Afridi told Geo News that he believes the squad is well-balanced with a strong mix of young and senior players, and has the potential to become champions.

“We have a wonderful squad again. The team combination is very strong. Last year, too, we had a good first season, but this year we are hopeful of winning the tournament. This time we have more young talent, and a new captain is leading them. Last year, Younis Khan did a great job; this year, we have Hafeez doing the honours. The aim is to have a new legendary cricketer from the past leading the Pakistan Champions squad,” Afridi said.

The Pakistan Champions will face the England Champions on Friday, July 18, in the inaugural match of the second edition, followed by a high-voltage “Takra” against arch-rivals and winners of the first edition, India Champions, on Sunday, July 20 at Edgbaston.

“All the matches are important for us, but Pakistan versus India – those games always have a different vibe and excitement. I’m hopeful more fans will flock to the stadiums to watch us in action,” said Afridi.

Team owner Kamil Khan told Geo News that the goal this year is to win the title, hoping the team will finish what they started last year when they lost in the final.

“We came here with renewed passion and motivation for victory. We’ve got a strong team, but all the other teams in the tournament are also very good. We are hoping for a better second season of the WCL.

The competition has grown since last year, and there is now a lot more fan following. The buzz is very good, and every match will be equally tough, regardless of the opponent.”

Kamil Khan believes that the inclusion of a number of all-rounders will prove beneficial for the team’s progress in English conditions. For some of the younger members of the squad, a strong performance in the tournament could catch the attention of PCB selectors and potentially pave the way for a return to the national squad.

“We have seasoned players like Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, and Hafeez as our captain, accompanied by stars like Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik. Considering the conditions and fitness of the players, it’s a very balanced squad with several all-rounders.

We are also providing a platform for those players who can still represent Pakistan but, for various reasons, are not currently on the PCB’s radar – like Amir Yamin, who performed so well in the first edition too.”

Head coach Arshad Khan said that most of the squad members are still playing competitive cricket at various levels, which means the players are fully fit and in good spirits.

“We have several fresh legs in the squad this year, like Asif Ali, Hafeez, Umar Amin, and Rumman Raees, along with experienced players Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Sohaib Maqsood, and Amir Yamin.

Most of these players have recently been active in club cricket, and some have even featured in domestic cricket. Even our senior players are fully fit and in good shape. We also have some practice time before the first game, which will help us overcome any notable shortcomings.”